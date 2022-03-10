Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.76. 1,418,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

