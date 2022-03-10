Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $70,813,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xerox by 316.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 888,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,616.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 687,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

XRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 151,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

