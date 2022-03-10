Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 87,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.49. 770,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,093. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.