Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

VIG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.72. 139,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

