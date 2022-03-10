Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,589 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 40,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.