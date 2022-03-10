Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $43.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

