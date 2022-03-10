Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $96.35 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $96,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000.

QUAL traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 1,571,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

