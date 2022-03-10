Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $96.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $96,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 235,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

