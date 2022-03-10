Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

