Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

