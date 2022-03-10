Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.26. 79,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

