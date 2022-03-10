Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.78. 172,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,672. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

