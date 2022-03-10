Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

