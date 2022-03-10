Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 12,423 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $9,988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,172. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

