Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 3,616 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,070. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.87 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

