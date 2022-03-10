Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 6,957 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.