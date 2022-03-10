Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.30. 15,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,189. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

