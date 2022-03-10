Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 200,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 115,150 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 258,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

