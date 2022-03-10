Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 648.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,507 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $666,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.57. 871,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,029,483. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

