Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $33.33. 131,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,013. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

