Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

