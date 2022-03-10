Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 44,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

