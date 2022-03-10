Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,131 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

