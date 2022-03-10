Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.