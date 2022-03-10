Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.