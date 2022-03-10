Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to post $416.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.87 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

