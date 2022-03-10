TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post $46.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.03 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.34 on Thursday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $322.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.