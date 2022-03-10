Truist Financial Comments on Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

NYSE:CPT opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

