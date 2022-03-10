Truist Financial Comments on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTNB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MTNB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

