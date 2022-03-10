Truist Financial Comments on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTNB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MTNB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.