Tscan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 430.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

