Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 82,248 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

RDN stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

