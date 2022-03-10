Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 2,737 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

