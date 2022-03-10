Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 32,394 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 545,312 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

