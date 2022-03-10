Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 4,360 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

RETA opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

