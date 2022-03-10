Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.