Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.81 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 707.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Terex worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

TEX opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

