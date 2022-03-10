Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.77 Million in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,207,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 694,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 159,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353,873 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 283,131 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

