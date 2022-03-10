Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.77 Million in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

