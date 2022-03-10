Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.89 Million in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $475.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,537,471 shares of company stock valued at $83,943,434. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

