Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.97 Million in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Couchbase Inc has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

