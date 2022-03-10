Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.06 Million in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOOS opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

