Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.10 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $200,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

