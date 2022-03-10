Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.16 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,550. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $412.24 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

