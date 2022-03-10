Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AY. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -135.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.23%.

Several research firms have commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

