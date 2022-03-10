Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $586.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.20 and a 200 day moving average of $673.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

