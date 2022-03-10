Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 79,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 40.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 110.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

