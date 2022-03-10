Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 58,097 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 602.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

