Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 68,168 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,483,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $18.45 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.33.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

