Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 68,562 Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $4,533,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $151,949,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 363,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,237.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

