Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

